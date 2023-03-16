When Asked About His Equation With Bholaa Co-Star Tabu, Ajay Devgn Said This

Ajay Devgn and Tabu at the launch of the teaser of Bholaa.

Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of Bholaa, co-starring Tabu, is busy promoting his film. Recently, in an interview, he opened up on his equation with Tabu and revealed that they have known each other since their teenage days. Speaking to Filmfare, he said, "Not just from Vijaypath... I have known her since we were 13-14 years old." Elaborating more on his friendship with Tabu, he added, "Humara equation dosti yaari aur gaali-galauz wala hai (Our equation is friendly and abusive) . There is a certain comfort zone. I think that equation has never changed. It has remained the same over the years."

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in many hit films such as Drishyam, Vijayapath, Thakshak, Golmaal Again, and others. A day ago, Ajay held an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle, where he was asked by a fan: "Sab movie Tabu ke saath kar rahe ho. Any reason for it (you are doing all your movies with Tabu. Any reason for it)?" To this, he replied, "Dates mil gaye uske (her dates were available)."

Read the tweet below:

Dates mil gaye uske 🤝 https://t.co/rxJnQYpiMM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

During the interview with Filmfare, Ajay Devgn was also asked about friendships in the entertainment industry and how he has maintained his friendship with his co-stars. "We may not be meeting in person that much but we still talk. In fact, everyone is just one call away. And we support one another when the need arises. Akshay, Salman, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, even though he's younger to us, Amitji, Suniel Shetty, Sanju...we trust one another and have been there for one another and we know we can count on one another's support," Filmfare quoted Ajay Devgn saying.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa is all set to release on March 30.