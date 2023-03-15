Ajay Devgn Was Asked Why He Only Does Films With Tabu. His LOL Reply

Ajay Devgn pictured with Tabu.

Ajay Devgn, who is occupied with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Bholaa, scooped some time out and did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday. "Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa," he tweeted. During the session, a Twitter user asked Ajay, "Sab movie Tabu ke saath kar rahe ho. Any reason for it (you are doing all your movies with Tabu. Any reason for it)?" The actor's reply - "Dates mil gaye uske (her dates were available)." Tabu and Ajay Devgn, co-stars of Bholaa, also worked together in Drishyam 2 last year, which was a massive hit.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat and Thakshak. Apart from Bholaa, the duo were also be seen in Drishyam .

See Ajay Devgn's reply here:

Dates mil gaye uske https://t.co/rxJnQYpiMM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Ajay Devgn was also asked during the session, "Kya lagta hai Bholaa kitna kamayegi (how much do you think Bholaa will earn)?" Ajay Devgn wrote: "Paison ka pata nahi, umeed karta hoon aapka pyaar khoob kamaye (Don't know about money but I hope it earns a lot of love from you all)."

Paison ka pata nahi, umeed karta hoon aapka pyaar khoob kamaye https://t.co/L6LWLI8Rws — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

"Chalo, back to work now. #AskBholaa was fun," tweeted Ajay Devgn, signing off from the session."

Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Tabu's filmography is a mix of commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies. Maqbool, Maachis, The Namesake, Life Of Pi, AndhaDhun, Haider, Drishyam, Hera Pheri are just some of her many iconic films. She had multiple releases in the recent years including Drishyam 2, Kuttey and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ajay Devgn too had an impressive 2022 professionally. He starred in Drishyam 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also won the Best Actor National Award for the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He also starred in Thank God, Runway 34.