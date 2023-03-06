Bholaa Trailer: Tabu Vs Ajay Devgn - No Guts, No Glory

Still from a video shared on YouTube.(courtesy:AjayDevgnFfilms)

Ajay Devgn fans have a reason to celebrate. The much-awaited trailer of the actor's next project Bholaa has finally been released and boy does it pack a punch! The 2 minutes and 33 seconds video begins with Tabu, playing a police officer, offering Ajay Devgn, a convict, an escape route in exchange for him carrying out a task. But it looks like Ajay Devgn is not really interested in the offer. So, does he refuse it? Well, we will have to wait and watch. No matter what choice he makes, Ajay Devgn's character is up against what appears to be a powerful drug cartel, the trailer suggests. To tackle his opponents as well as the circumstances he finds himself in, Ajay Devgn's character resorts to some sleek action moves, some of which also involve him wielding a trident. To make things trickier, there is also a child thrown into the mix.

Adding an eerie air to the trailer is a haunting version of the iconic song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from Guide. In addition to Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the trailer offers a glimpse of the stellar ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Mishra.

Ajay Devgn, who has also directed and produced the film, has shared the trailer across social media platforms. The caption says, “Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi (Fights are won with grit, and not with numbers, strength or weapons).”

A few weeks ago, Ajay Devgn shared some behind-the-scenes visuals from the sets of the film. In the clip, the actor-director is seen breaking down a complex action sequence. He first explains it to his team using toy vehicles and lorries. Then, he briefs the team about the camera specifics before heading to perform the sequence with a trident in hand.

This clip also features the song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai. In the caption, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Glimpse of the action from #Bholaa Teaser2,” tagging the cast and crew of the film.

A teaser of Bholaa released earlier gives us a glimpse into the storyline with the dialogue: “Jo baap 10 saal mai ek gudiya nahi de paya, voh baap ek raat mai duniya dene ki soch raha hai. (A father who couldn't give a doll in ten years, is now thinking of fixing everything in one night)." The teaser features both Ajay Devgn and Tabu fighting a rather violent gang. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... (When one rock collides with a hundred devils).”

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which originally starred Karthi. Bholaa also stars Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut. The film will release in theatres across India on March 30, 2023, in 3D and IMAX.