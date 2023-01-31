Ajay Devgn Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of Bholaa's Action Shots

A still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Bholaacreated a buzz among cinema lovers with its first poster itself. After the release of two teasers, fans cannot stop gushing about Ajay Devgn, who is directing and headlining the film. On Tuesday, the actor gave fans a glimpse of what goes into making a movie in his latest Instagram upload. Ajay Devgn shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Bholaa's teasers. In the video, he is seen breaking down a complex action sequence by first explaining it to his team using toy vehicles and lorries. Then, he is seen briefing the team about the camera work before heading to perform it with a trident in hand. The video ends with a rendition of the iconic song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from Guide. In the caption, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Glimpse of the action from #BholaaTeaser2,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film.

The latest teaser of Bholaa features Ajay Devgn and co-star Tabu. It begins with Ajay Devgn's character saying, "Jo baap 10 saal mai ek gudiya nahi de paya, voh baap ek raat mai duniya dene ki soch raha hai. (A father who couldn't give a doll in ten years, is now thinking of fixing everything in one night."

The video has Ajay Devgn in an all-black outfit and ash smeared on his forehead. It also shows Tabu as a police officer being attacked by a group of thugs.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... (When one rock collides with a hundred devils)."





At the teaser release event, Tabu spoke about being directed by Ajay Devgn. She joked: “When he's directing, he is a different man altogether. He was not the Ajay Devgn that I've known for so many years,” adding that he does not smile, laugh or talk to anyone. “Sometimes, he used to forget to tell his actors what they should be doing in a shot," she added.

Tabu then enacted how Ajay Devgn would give her directions. “Jump from the truck, then do this, then punch, and then fall, and that's all. Simple. These were his instructions for my action, and I'd tell him that I'm not Ajay Devgn, sir (chuckles),” Tabu said.

Watch Tabu's introductory teaser here:





Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which originally starred Karthi. Bholaa also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut.