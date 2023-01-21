Bholaa New Poster: Ajay Devgn Announces Teaser Release Date

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Guys, it's time to brace yourself as Ajay Devgn's Bholaateaser will hit our screens on January 24. The actor has shared the superb update with a new poster on Instagram. Here, the actor is holding a trident in his hand. That intense look on his face adds drama to the poster. The side note read, “Experience the unstoppable in three days.” Fans have shared their excitement in the comments section. Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which was released in 2019. It featured Karthi in the lead role.

Take a look at the poster now:

Bholaa, which is also directed by Ajay Devgn, will hit the theatres on March 30. Tabu is also part of the project. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer. Her character posters were released earlier this week. At the time of sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Ekk khaaki. Sau shaitaan. [One police officer. 100 criminals.]” Replying to the post, Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis.

Bholaa also marks Ajay Devgn and Tabu's ninth film together. The two were last in Drishyam 2, the second instalment to the hit film Drishyam. Both movies are remakes of hit Malayalam films of the same name. It starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Drishyam 2 became the only third Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club in 2022. Sharing the happy news with his fans on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Drishyam 2 200 Cr plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled.”

Apart from Drishyam 2, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One made it to the 200 crore club. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also gearing up for the much-awaited cop drama Singham Again. A while back, the actor shared a picture featuring himself and Rohit Shetty on Instagram and wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is [fire emoji]. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.” Replying to the post, Rohit Shetty wrote, ““Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar Aag bhi hai… [I have put in honesty and hard work so far. This time, there will be fire too].”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have previously worked in Singham and Singham Returns.