RRR At Oscars: What Alia Bhatt And Ajay Devgn Wrote After Naatu Naatu Thriller

Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a still from RRR.

The euphoric mood of RRR fans across the globe is also reflecting on Alia Bhatt's Instagram. The actress, who was a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR, gave a huge shout out to the film. The actress reposted a couple of stills from the Best Original Song Oscar winner Naatu Naatu that featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR and she wrote: "Aaaaaaaaaaaahhh." She also added celebration emojis in another Instagram story. The actress also gave shout out to Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters and had introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ahead of their live Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars. "This beauty making India proud and how," Alia Bhatt wrote.

See Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Ajay Devgn, who starred in SS Rajamouli's RRR tweeted, "As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their #Oscar wins. It's a proud moment."

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It's a proud moment — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu was competing with all iconic tracks including Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.

RRR has been ruling the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year,RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. RRR also won 4 big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including one for the Oscar winning Naatu Naatu.