'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscar: Here's How It Became A Viral Sensation Globally

The electrifying song was also performed at the Oscars ceremony.

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" conquered the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles by winning the Best Original Song award. The song won over a group of tough rivals, including Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's "Raise Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once and "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.

The electrifying song was also performed at the Oscars ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It garnered applause and a standing ovation from the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It is to be noted that it was the first time that a song from an Indian film was performed at the Academy Awards.

It was shot outside Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence Mariinsky Palace, just months before the war broke out in the region.

Ever since its release, social media is full of videos and performing to the hit number. Here are five instances which took the song to a global level.

Korean Embassy in India

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

The Korean Embassy in India joined the trend and shared a video of Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with Korean staff working in the embassy grooving to the hit song.

BTS Member Jungkook

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺



We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗🤗 #RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

BTS member Jungkook also couldn't stop himself from vibing to the award-winning track. During a live performance on WeVerse, a social media platform where K-pop stars engage with their fans, Jungkook was seen listening to "Naatu Naatu", which caused a stir on the internet. His Indian fans were surprised to see him lip-syncing the upbeat song.

Los Angeles Theatre

Tonight, in LA, for your consideration: Best Original Song, "Naatu Naatu".#RRRMovie is back in 275+ theaters tomorrow, bring your dancing shoes. pic.twitter.com/gDEl63JcQ4 — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) March 2, 2023

Everyone was thrilled to see SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' when it was re-released in the US recently. The song's terrific tunes had a Los Angeles theatre audience dancing and enjoying immensely.

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's video of dancing to "Naatu Naatu" at a wedding function went viral online. Ms Haniam, dressed in a golden shimmery sharara set, was seen matching almost every step and nailed the entire sequence.

Kili Paul

Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, who is known for his videos of lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs along with his sister Neema, posted a video last year of him dancing to the popular track. His fans were pleasantly surprised to see him grooving to the song and matching the signature step in an open field.

Featured Video Of The Day BJP Targets Rival's Bastion In Karnataka, PM Leads Roadshow