Kareena Kapoor Is Making Monday Look This Good

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Superstar Kareena Kapoor is ready for the new week. How do we know this? Well, we just caught hold of the actress' latest Instagram post. In it, the actress has dropped a fresh-faced photo of herself. The actress is seen dressed in a simple white tank top, a sleeveless denim jacket, and gold bracelets. Kareena Kapoor shared the selfie and wrote, “Hello Monday... let's see what you got in store for me,” and added two smile and wink emojis. Needless to say, the photo was an instant hit with Kareena Kapoor's Instagram followers. Several of them have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a lovely image of her mother Babita Kapoor along with Kareena's younger son Jeh. The photo shared on the occasion of her mom's birthday is a black-and-white click and features the grandmother and grandson seated at a table. In the caption, she wrote, “My MA… My first home… My forever home…Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…”

Kareena Kapoor has been married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012. The couple has two children together – Taimur and Jeh. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Crew. In it, she will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The Crew is touted to be a comedy film that portrays the challenges faced in the aviation industry and told through the lives of the three leading ladies. In addition to The Crew, Kareena Kapoor is set to appear in a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an upcoming untitled film by director Hansal Mehta.