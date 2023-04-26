Kareena Kapoor Can't Take Her Eyes Off Husband Saif Ali Khan As They Enjoy Romantic Evening

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has treated her Insta family to the oh-so-dashing picture of Saif Ali Khan, and we can't take our eyes off him. In the image, Saif and Kareena can be seen enjoying high tea on the rooftop of their house amid the beautiful view in the background. Saif, in a black T-shirt with olive green pants, is happily posing for the camera. In front of him, we can see a tea mug on the table. Sharing the image on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Why so handsome?" followed by heart and star-struck emoticons.

Check out the post below:

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan with lovey-dovey captions. Earlier, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, in which the couple is twinning in black. In the caption, she wrote, "It's always gonna be a date night with you (heart emoticon).

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 after dating for several years. The couple is parents to two adorable sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. In March, the Pataudi family jetted off to Africa on vacation, and Kareena kept her fans updated by sharing pictures.

Check out the Pataudi family's Africa album here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She also has The Devotion Of The Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's untitled. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Adipursh.