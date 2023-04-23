Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Breakfast Was Served By Son Jeh - Aww

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

First, let us thank Kareena Kapoor for making our Sunday look oh-so-pretty. Reason? The actress has shared a picture from her “Sunday breakfast” time with her son Jeh. In the pic, we can see a plate of poha, green chutney and some slices of lemon. Oh, and, not to miss the hot cuppa. Are you wondering what is so special about breakfast? It was served by “Jeh baba”. The little one is seen serving chutney. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba.” She has added a red heart emoji to it.

Kareena Kapoor and Sail Ali Khan welcomed Jeh, their second son, in February 2021. To mark his birthday this year, Kareena shared pictures of herself and Jeh from her shooting days in London. Here, the little one is not ready to leave his mummy. The expression on his face says it all. Her birthday note read, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more.”

Kareena Kapoor was in London for Hansal Mehta's next. At the time of announcing the wrap-up news, Kareena said, “ As they say it's the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile…”

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the film. The project went on floors on March 25. The day also marked Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday. Sharing the happy news, Rhea wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! I love you!”

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, by Sujoy Ghosh. It stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma.