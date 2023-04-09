Easter 2023: Meet Kareena Kapoor's Bunnies - Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya, Kiaan. Aren't They Cute?

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

On the occasion of Easter, Kareena Kapoor shared cute pictures of her "Easter bunnies" on her Instagram handle. The Pataudi family celebrated the festival with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The first picture is of adorable Taimur, happily posing for the camera. Next is a candid picture of little munchkins Jeh and Inaaya, looking adorable in a yellow t-shirt and floral print frock, respectively. Last but not least a picture of Taimur posing with his father Saif Ali Khan and cousin Kiaan. They all can be seen in matching white T-shirts.

Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya and Kiaan can be seen wearing handmade bunny hats. Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on... always."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The actress also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories, offering a glimpse of her makeup room and the sets.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan gave major couple goals as they attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai. The couple graced the event in their best outfits. For the first day of the event, Kareena opted for a red lehenga set, while Saif looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama set. On the second day, Kareena looked stunning in a black customised ensemble, while Saif opted for a matching black kurta-pyjama set.

Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has The Devotion Of Suspect X, while Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush.