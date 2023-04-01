Just Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Giving Major Couple Goals As They Always Do

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Is there anything Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan can't do? We think not. From red carpet appearances to fun holidays, they never fail to give major couple goals. Oh, and, their look for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAC) launch event was all things glam. Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a red lehenga. Kareena allowed her outfit to do all the talking and just picked a pair of earrings. Saif complemented her in a statement kurta pyjama set. Well, there is something else that caught our attention. The interiors of Saif and Kareena's home. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “NMACC night.” She has also added a black heart emoji. Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a red heart in the reply box. Anil Kapoor dropped raising hands and hugging emojis. Actress Zareen Khan spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Royalty.” Designer Anjul Bhandari wrote, “Slaying it… OMG - thank you for wearing this.” She added, “You look stunning in our signature ‘surkh laal' lehenga. Thank you.”





Kareena Kapoor has also shared some solo pictures on Instagram and added a black heart emoji to them. Replying to the post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi dropped red hearts. Actress Ira Dubey wrote, “Queen.”

Kareena Kapoor has recently returned from an amazing holiday in Africa. From safari time to pics of her little munchkins Taimur and Jeh, the actress shared it all and we loved her album. Sharing a picture of herself, Saif and the kids, Kareena wrote, “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…”





Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush in the lineup. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are part of the film.