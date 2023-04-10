Malaika Arora And Sister Amrita Share Throwback Gold From Their Childhood: 'In Sickness, Health And Bad Hairstyles'

Image was shared by Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Malaika Arora took a trip down the memory lane to share some precious pictures from her sister Amrita Arora and her childhood. In a series of pictures, we can see the siblings looking cute as a button as they pose for the camera. Our favourite is however the third frame if which we see the two smiling widely while looking at the camera. Sharing the images, Malaika wrote an endearing message for her sister. It read, "Always by my side in sickness n in health n in some seriously bad hairstyles."

Take a look at the adorable post here:

The same images was reshared by her sister Amrita arora, who captioned it, "National siblings day appreciation! Malaika Arora! Annoying n loving all at once."

Malaika was however not the only one from the Bollywood fraternity to celebrate the day, Kiara Advani and Ahan Shetty also had some sweet things to say about their respective siblings.

On the occasion of Siblings Day, the actress has treated her fans to new pictures with her brother Mishaal Advani and cute can just begin to describe it. The first image is from pre-wedding festivities in which Kiara is giving a tight hug to her brother as they happily pose for the shutterbugs. The next two pictures are from the wedding day in which they both are looking at each other adorably.

Sharing the post, Kiara Advani simply wrote, "Happy Siblings Day Mishaal Advani," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Lovely pictures," while another wrote, "Cutieesss."

The actress treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with her brother Ahan Shetty from her wedding album. She has shared a monochrome picture in which Ahan can be seen holding her hand as he walks the bride out. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Always showing me the way," followed by a heart with an arrow emoticon.

The Arora sisters, who often stay in the limelight for their unbreakable bond and for giving us sister goals, are regular fixtures on each other's Instagram timelines.

In one of the recent posts shared by Malaika and Amrita Arora, the siblings are seen answering some common questions about each other. We now know that among the two, Amrita is the “funny one,” while Malaika is the “daredevil.” Sharing the video, the elder sister wrote, “All lies. Amrita Arora, you know I'm better than you at everything. PS: I love you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.