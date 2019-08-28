Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Are Sun-Kissed In The White Mountains. 'Nuff Said

Malaika and Arjun setting vacay goals (courtesy L malaikaaroraofficial, R arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor flew out of Mumbai on Monday and looks like they were headed for destination New Hampshire. The couple have filled up their Instagram stories with sun-soaked glimpses of themselves from what appears to be the White Mountains (as one of Arjun's posts says). Malaika and Arjun deliberately avoided sharing photos of them together but similar picturesque backdrops from what appears to be the Franconia Notch State Park in the White Mountains featured in both their updates. "Sun kissed," Malaika captioned a selfie while for another, she wrote: "Feels like I am floating." Here are glimpses of Malaika and Arjun's envy-inducing vacation.

"Stand still, take a moment, be grateful," read a vacation post on Arjun's feed and guess who dropped the heart-eyed emoji? Malaika of course, while Parineeti trolled her Ishaqzaade co-star: "Galti se looking good."

Earlier in Mumbai, Malaika Arora converted her Monday blues into a chic airport ensemble as she left for her vacation. She turned heads in a printed separates worn with a white tube top. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's smile said it all.

After months of speculation, Malaika and Arjun established their relationship status as a couple only recently - not with a cheesy Instagram post but with multiple mushy comments on each other's photos. Malaika and Arjun, who have travelled together to Melbourne and New York in the recent past, also often adorably fight over photos credits on Instagram. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Arjun Kapoor even asked show host Karan Tacker to not flirt with Malaika.

