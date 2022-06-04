Major Throwback: A Pic Of Neena Gupta With Mother Teresa. Pic Courtesy: Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta with Mother Teresa. (courtesy masabagupta)

On mom Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday on Saturday, designer and actor Masaba Gupta handpicked throwback gems from her photo archives and shared them on Instagram. One of the pictures happens to be from the time Neena Gupta met Mother Teresa. Though Masaba did not reveal when or where the picture was taken. There are also a couple of other throwback pictures of Neena Gupta that Masaba posted on social media, along with the note: "I mean, find me a more powerful icon! THE GREATEST. Happy birthday mom."

See Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho.

She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix series.

Neena Gupta also starred in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also featured in Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. She will next be seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.