Mahira Khan's Special Note To Her 'Beloved Inner Child' On Birthday: 'You Were And Will Always Be Enough'

Mahira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Mahira Khan wrote a special note for her "inner child" on the occasion of her birthday. The Humsafar actor, who celebrates her 39th birthday today, shared a picture of herself from childood days. In the picture posted on Instagram, Mahira's reflection of taking a selfie can be spotted. Mahira wrote an extensive note. It read, "My beloved inner child, You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here. I'm sorry I didn't take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all, I see your faith in you and the universe."

Mahira continued, "You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings. I'm grateful for you all the time. I'll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy.You were and will always be enough."

Mahira concluded her post with these words, "Now go wrap Nani's sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don't forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech! It's our birthday goddammit! I love you." Take a look at her post here:

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim a couple of months back. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see newlyweds sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creating a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.