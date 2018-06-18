Mahira Khan's Never-Seen-Before Childhood Pic Is Super Duper Cute

Mahira Khan, like many celebrities, treated her fans with throwback photos on Father's Day on Sunday. In the process, Mahira shared an unseen photo from her childhood, in which she looked super happy with her dad taking care of her. "Will always be grateful that I was chosen to be your daughter. My coolest Aba, my life. PS also grateful for this side of the 'Khan family cool' gene," she captioned the photo. Along with her own childhood picture, Mahira shared her son Azlan Askari's (when he was a toddler) picture playing with his nanu. Azlan turned eight in September last year.
Mahira Khan, a popular Pakistani actress, has featured in successful television shows like Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. She has also starred in critically acclaimed Pakistani films like Bol and Verna, which released after several controversies last year.
Mahira became a household name after Humsafar, in which she co-stars with Fawad Khan, aired in India. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 film Raees.
As of now, Mahira Khan is filming Maula Jatt 2 - her first film with Fawad Khan. It is a sequel to 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt and it is directed by Bilal Lashari (Khuda Ke Liye).