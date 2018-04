Mahira Khan Recreates Raj Kapoor's Song, Steals Our Hearts Chori Chori

Highlights Mahira's video is set to the song Jaha Main Jaati Hun Mahira's video has over 389,074 views "How can one do this with such perfection," read a comment

.. @adnanansariofficial A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

QUEEN #MahiraKhan A post shared by Mahira Khan Fanpage. (@mahirakhancrew) on Mar 28, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

Mahira Khan, you just can't do this! You can't be this adorable, ya. The 33-year-old actress recently recreated a song from 1956 movie, co-starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor. The legendary actor is the grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor, who Mahira Khan is reported to be dating but more on that later. For the video which is set to, Mahira has roped in her make-up artist Adnan Ansari - she clearly steals the show with her priceless expressions while Adnan is the perfect cast as the object of her playful flirtation. Posted on Monday, the video has over 389,074 views and 800 comments."How can one do this with such perfection," read a comment while another added: "This is so damn good. And I know I'm going to watch this million times or even more." Agreed.We won't keep you for long, so here it is!Just last month, a Mahira Khan trended a great deal after a video of her dancing to UP Bihar Lootne at a friend's mehendi party went viral And before that, she posted this selfie with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Kha n to send the Internet into some sort of a meltdown. Apart from her Instagram posts, Mahira also often trends for gossip reports about her rumoured affair with Ranbir Kapoor. In March this year, it was reported that Mahira and Ranbir secretly met in London - she was promoting her filmwhile Ranbir dropped by fromsets. Last year, the Pakistani actress was brutally trolled after her photos with Ranbir from New York went viral. Mahira was particularly criticised for smoking and wearing a short dress as was seen in the photos.Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film. She is currently busy with her upcoming filmsand