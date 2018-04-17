Mahira Khan Recreates Raj Kapoor's Song, Steals Our Hearts Chori Chori

Mahira Khan, you just can't do this! You can't be this adorable, ya. The 33-year-old actress recently recreated a song from 1956 movie Chori Chori, co-starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor. The legendary actor is the grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor, who Mahira Khan is reported to be dating but more on that later. For the video which is set to Jaha Main Jaati Hun, Mahira has roped in her make-up artist Adnan Ansari - she clearly steals the show with her priceless expressions while Adnan is the perfect cast as the object of her playful flirtation. Posted on Monday, the video has over 389,074 views and 800 comments.
Highlights
- Mahira's video is set to the song Jaha Main Jaati Hun
- Mahira's video has over 389,074 views
- "How can one do this with such perfection," read a comment
"How can one do this with such perfection," read a comment while another added: "This is so damn good. And I know I'm going to watch this million times or even more." Agreed.
We won't keep you for long, so here it is!
Just last month, a Mahira Khan trended a great deal after a video of her dancing to UP Bihar Lootne at a friend's mehendi party went viral.
And before that, she posted this selfie with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan to send the Internet into some sort of a meltdown.
Hogaya chase #PSL2018#fatsosofMJpic.twitter.com/VRwVXOrzza— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 26, 2018
CommentsMahira and Ranbir secretly met in London - she was promoting her film Verna while Ranbir dropped by from Brahmastra sets. Last year, the Pakistani actress was brutally trolled after her photos with Ranbir from New York went viral. Mahira was particularly criticised for smoking and wearing a short dress as was seen in the photos.
Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees. She is currently busy with her upcoming films Saat Din Mohabbat In and Maula Jatt 2.