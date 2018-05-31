Mahira Khan And Fawad Khan Are The Picture Perfect Jodi In This Photoshoot

Highlights
Here's a photo from the magazine:
Fawad Khan and Mahira's onscreen jodi stops traffic in Pakistan as well as in India. Recently Mahira attended Sadaf's surprise birthday party (planned by Fawad, of course) and before that their reunion on the sidelines of Pakistan Super League (PSL, the Pakistani version of Indian Premier League) moved the Internet.
Here are said photos:
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became household names after their show Humsafar aired in India. After the success of the show, Fawad debuted in Bollywood in Khoobsurat (2014) opposite Sonam Kapoor while Mahira was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2016).
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are currently making their first film together - Maula Jatt 2. The film also features actor Hamza Ali Abbasi. Maula Jatt 2 is a sequel to 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt and it is directed by Bilal Lashari (Khuda Ke Liye).