Inside Fawad Khan's Wife Sadaf's Birthday Party (Yes, Mahira Khan Attended)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan set the bar for surprise birthday parties a tad bit higher. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor hosted a surprise birthday party for his wife Sadaf on Tuesday at their new home in Pakistan. The 36-year-old actor planned the evening for days and reportedly invited 100 guests to the party, including his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan. Though the party was hosted at Fawad and Sadaf's new place, the actor is yet to move in there with his family. From the photos circulated by fan clubs it appears to be one helluva party. Take a bow, Fawad Khan.
Highlights
- The party was hosted at their soon-to-be new home in Pakistan
- Fawad's team of Maula Jatt 2 attended
- Fawad and Sadaf are parents to two children
Here are some photos of the guests and the venue of Sadaf's birthday party.
Fawad Khan proposed to Sadaf in 1998, when he was only 16-years-old. The couple got married in 2005 after dating for almost eight years. Fawad and Sadaf are parents to 10-year-old son Aayaan and daughter Elayna, who was born in October 2016. Fawad prefers to keep his personal life away from social media.
Fawad Khan is the star of Pakistani television shows such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Akbari Asghari and Humsafar - all of which were aired in India and popularised Fawad here.
Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He also starred in Karan Johar's Kapoor And Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Fawad Khan is currently filming Maula Jatt 2 with Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.