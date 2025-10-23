Rajat Bedi On Pageant Days With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Here's What Led To Their Viral Picture

Rajat Bedi is currently in the spotlight after starring in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played Jaraj Saxena. Now, a throwback picture of him with Aishwarya Rai when the two represented India in international pageants has been making the rounds. The actor shared the backstory behind it.

What's Happening

In conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rajat Bedi shared, "I was sent to Australia for the world final. It was a male beauty pageant. That same month, there was Sushmita, who won Miss Universe, and Aishwarya﻿, who won Miss World."

He continued, "I won Mr India and was sent to Australia for the final of the Man Hunt. What happened is that there were three celebrations together. So the trivia behind what you see is me and Aishwarya﻿, we were on the stage together."

Rajat Bedi On Being "Underconfident" About Pageants

Rajat Bedi has also expressed how initially he didn't feel very confident about participating in pageants.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "I was quite excited and started to exercise. It was a significant event, as Gladrags was a major magazine. The first prize was a beautiful car and an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore. When I heard about it, I told myself, 'Apne ko toh milna nahin hai'. I was hoping to be noticed if I were on stage. After all, the who's who of the ad world were going to be present."

Rajat Bedi On How Life Has Changed After The Ba***ds

The Aryan Khan-directed show marks Bedi's return to showbiz after two decades. The actor is best known for Koi... Mil Gaya and Jaani Dushman. His last release was the 2007 film Partner, which featured Salman Khan and Govinda.

"I'm very, very grateful to the Khan family for considering me and getting me into the show, especially building this character around my real life. I'm overwhelmed that it has been received so well. The whole audience is saying, 'What a comeback! Shah Rukh Khan has got you back,'" Bedi told PTI in an interview.

In A Nutshell

A picture of Rajat Bedi and Aishwarya Rai﻿ from their pageant days has been going viral. The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor shared the story behind the same.

