Rajat Bedi Recalls Having Nervous Breakdowns And Not Seeing "A Future Ahead": "I Was Taking Pills To Sleep At Night"

Rajat Bedi is currently in the spotlight after starring in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played Jaraj Saxena. However, ever since his debut in Raj N Sippy's Do Hazaar Ek (1998), he faced numerous hurdles in the film industry. He recently opened up about taking medication for sleep and experiencing nervous breakdowns during a difficult phase in his life.

In conversation with Mid-Day, Rajat Bedi spoke about how, at one point, he had to take sleeping pills and could not see a future ahead.

The actor shared, "At one point, I was completely done; I was having nervous breakdowns. I was on tablets. I was taking pills to sleep at night. I wasn't getting any sleep because I was constantly thinking about how the house would run. What will this be? What will that be? How will it be? I couldn't see a future ahead. Everything depended on the film's release, and after a point, even my wife couldn't handle it, and she suggested that we must get out of here."

Rajat Bedi further recalled that there were producers who asked him to forgo his remuneration when their films failed at the box office.

He revealed, "I have been a part of a lot of hit films, but I never got my due. Others would take the dues, celebrate the success and all that, and I would just be like, 'Okay,' and carry on to the next project. Somewhere, that was very disheartening. Financially, I wasn't seeing a future because I was not being paid as much as I deserved."

"There would be a contractual obligation by a producer, but they wouldn't pay on time. By the end, the producer would be losing money, so he'd say, 'Please leave your money.' I was here, getting name and recognition, but financially it was going nowhere because I wasn't making any big money," concluded Rajat Bedi.

Rajat Bedi On How Life Has Changed After The Ba***ds

The Aryan Khan-directed show marks Bedi's return to showbiz after two decades. The actor is best known for Koi... Mil Gaya and Jaani Dushman. His last release was the 2007 film Partner, which featured Salman Khan and Govinda.

"I'm very, very grateful to the Khan family for considering me and getting me into the show, especially building this character around my real life. I'm overwhelmed that it has been received so well. The whole audience is saying, 'What a comeback! Shah Rukh Khan has got you back,'" Bedi told PTI in an interview.

