Rajat Bedi On His Sister Urging Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Cast Him In <i>Love & War</i>: "She Said Take My Brother"

Rajat Bedi, currently in the spotlight after the success of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood﻿, recently revealed how his sister, Ila Bedi Dutta, had suggested his name for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War﻿. Ila Bedi, a co-writer of Love & War﻿, led by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, requested Bhansali to cast Rajat Bedi in his upcoming magnum opus; however, it did not materialise.

Rajat Bedi shared how every time his sister Ila Bedi writes for a film, she tries to recommend his name for any available roles within the same project.

Rajat Bedi told News18 Showsha, "My sister is a very, very talented writer. She recommends my name to filmmakers. I've an elder brother (Manik Bedi; actor and producer) too. I'm the youngest in the family. She's always looking out for both of us. She went and told Sanjay sir, 'Take my brother, na. Please see if any role suits him.' Whenever she writes for a film, she scouts for roles for me."

Additionally, Rajat Bedi spoke about the struggles he has faced to secure work in the industry. He shared that there have been times when he even made "cold calls" to directors.

He said, "Everyone told me that they've seen my work and would consider me for their next project, but to be honest, that never happened. I've been trying to make a comeback for the last 10-15 years, but it didn't come through."

He continued, "Please pray for me that I get some good, big-ticket work so I can show you what I'm all about. I've got so much more to share with the audience. My family and I are very fortunate and grateful that people have appreciated my work."

