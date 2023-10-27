No-Filter Pics Of Mahira Khan. That's It. That's The Headline

Mahira Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Please do not disturb Mahira Khan. She is busy breaking the Internet with her new selfies. The Pakistani star, on Thursday, treated her fans to a series of pictures of herself, soaking in some Vitamin D. TBH the album speaks in length about her glass-like skin. The newlywed is seen showing her bare skin. Dressed in a sleeveless denim top, Mahira left her middle parted messy hair open. She accessorised her OOTD with just a watch and a delicate-looking chain. The Raees star concluded her photo dump with a sun-kissed selfie of herself wearing a lavender-hued coat over a white top and classic black hat. The picturesque view adds an extra edge to the album. The note attached to the pictures read, “Hi, let's break the algorithm.”

Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Karim got married on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. Sharing a magical picture from their wedding album, Mahira said, “Bismillah.”

Mahira Khan also shared glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities. In the snippet, the actress is seen surrounded by her friends and family. Draped in a beautiful bright yellow saree, Mahira looks effortlessly gorgeous.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim exchanged vows in Murree, Pakistan. The Humsafar star was previously married to Ali Askari. The two parted ways in 2015. From her first marriage, Mahira has a son, Azlan, who walked her down the aisle.

Mahira Khan is well known for her work in the Pakistani serial Humsafar with Fawad Khan. The actress also shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees, which marked her Bollywood debut.

Mahira Khan will be reuniting with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The web series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel.