Mahira Khan Slays In A Yellow Saree In New Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Mahira Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: mahirahkhan)

New day, new pictures of the effervescent Mahira Khan from her pre-wedding festivities and no we are not complaining. Raees actor Mahira Khan, who got married to entrepreneur Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in Pakistan's Muree earlier this month, treated her fans on Thursday afternoon to new pictures from the festivities leading up to her big day. In the pictures, Mahira Khan can be spotted posing adorably while wearing a yellow saree. The actress can also be seen showing off her Mehendi in several pictures. For the caption, Mahira Khan simply wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me. Pray for you everyday, K."

Take a look at Mahira's new post:

A few days back, Mahira Khan shared a new video of herself dancing her heart out. In the video, Mahira's son Azlan can be seen holding the phoolon ka chadar as she comes to the venue. The groom is dressed in white. As soon as Mahira comes to the venue, Salim can be seen kissing her hands. The guests, dressed in their festive best, can be seen performing at the function. The groom and bride can also be seen grooving to the songs. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan. P.S Can you guess some of the songs?"

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Mahira shared some beautiful pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She wrote in the caption, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I'm his mahiru.. forever InshAllah.Mehndi." Take a look at the pictures here:

Here's the first wedding picture Mahira shared. For the caption, she wrote, "Bismillah." Take a look:

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.