Mahira Khan's Son Azlan Walked Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's wedding photos keep getting better and better. Mahira Khan married her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim over the weekend. On Tuesday, Mahira Khan shared a video from her wedding and she simply captioned it, "My Shehzada, Salim." The video has snippets from the ceremony. It also features her son Azan, who walked her down the aisle. Azlan is Mahira Khan's son with her ex-husband Ali Askari. She also shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram and she simply dropped a blue heart emoji. Another shot features Mahira smiling with all her heart as she stands with son Azlan by her side. She is seen posing with husband Salim in another click. Mahira's bridal outfit was designed by Faraz Manan. In the comments, Mouni Roy commented, "Who looks thisssss beautiful? Divine." Malaika Arora added, "Beautiful."

Mahira Khan is known for her performances in popular TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She made her debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam's Bol. Since then, she has featured in several successful films like Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In and Superstar, to name a few. She made her debut in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In terms of work, Mahira Khan is set to headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The series, titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel.