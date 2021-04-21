Mahhi Vij Gets Some 'Extra Love' From Daughter Tara. Jay Bhanushali Is 'Jealous'

Mahhi Vij with Tara (L); Jay Bhanushali with Tara (R) (Image courtesy: @ijaybhanushali)

TV actor Jay Bhanushali is "jealous". You ask why? The answer is in his latest Instagram upload. In case you aren't following Jay Bhanushali on Instagram, he posted a cute video of his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara on the platform. In the clip, the munchkin can be seen kissing her mom Mahhi. The mother-daughter duo is teasing Jay as he records the clip. Tara's cute laugh is a treat to listen to. Their moment is making him feel "jealous". In the clip, the actor can be heard saying, "Tara, no kissing mumma, Main aaun? (Should I come to you?)."

In his caption, Jay Bhanushali wrote, "This is how Tara teases me...she will show extra love to Mahhi Vij...." He added,"(Tara) kisses her to make me feel jealous." Adorable, isn't it?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra commented on his post. He wrote, "This is so adorable. Lots of love to the family." Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress wrote, "So cute yaar."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij frequently share pictures and videos of their daughter Tara on Instagram. Recently, Jay and Mahhi dressed up their daughter in a traditional blue suit during Navratri. Both Jay and Mahhi had posted a video of her on their respective Instagram handles.

Jay Bhanushali married Mahhi Vij in 2011. The couple welcomed Tara in 2019. They adopted two kids namely Rajveer and Khushi in 2017.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij participated together in the fifth season of Nach Baliye, a dance reality show. The couple won the show back then. Jay was last seen in reality and stunt TV series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India in 2020. Mahhi appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a dating reality TV series the same year.