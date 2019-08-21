'Thank You Princess For Choosing Us:' Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Welcome Baby Girl

Jay Bhanushali with Mahhi Vij. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their first child together - a baby girl on Wednesday morning. The couple announced the big news on social media in the sweetest way possible. Jay Bhanushali shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen plating a kiss on his baby girl's feet and he accompanied the picture with an equally adorable caption. "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents. It's a girl," Jay wrote.

Meanwhile, new mom Mahhi Vij also shared the same picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Twinkle twinkle little star, we made a wish and here you are. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with baby girl. Thank you god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here.Meri zindagi badal di"

Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

Several TV stars wished the actors on the big news. "Congratulations to mummy papa and lots of love to little angel, God bless," wrote Kapil Sharma. Mahhi and Jay announced their pregnancy in May this year. An excerpt from her post read, "The feeling of holding you inside me is special but I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman."

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010 after dating for several years. The couple had earlier adopted their caretaker's child in 2017 and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing. Jay and Mahhi participated together in the television reality show Nach Baliye 5 and they even won the show.

