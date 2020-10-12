Mahhi Vij's ROFL Request To Jay Bhanushali - She's Bored And Wants Baby #2

When Mahhi Vij was pregnant with first baby (courtesy ijaybhanushali)

Highlights Mahhi Vij made an odd request to her Instafam

"Please tell him that I want another child," she said

"He is refusing," she said about Jay Bhanushali

Celeb couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in September 2010 after dating for several years, and welcomed their first child - daughter Tara - in August 2019. In a recent Instagram story, Mahhi Vij made an ROFL confession of sorts, saying the whole staying at home deal and social distancing norms have led her to a point of extreme boredom. Even her one-year-old daughter is apparently "all grown up." In an Instagram story, Mahhi Vij revealed she has been trying to convince Jay Bhanushali to add a new member to their family of three but he is not on the same page with her. In a video on her Instagram story, Mahhi Vij requested her fans to spam Jay Bhanushali with requests for another child. "Please tell him that I want another child. He is refusing. It's lockdown and I am getting bored. I need another child. This one is all grown up," Mahhi Vij said in the video. LOL.

Mahhi Vij also shared this on her Instagram story:

Meanwhile on Instagram, Jay Bhanushali is revisiting old days when Mahhi was pregnant with their daughter Tara:

Tara is the centre of Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's universe and has completely taken over the couple's Instagram feed. Here are a few glimpses of the happy family:

In 2017, Jay and Mahhi adopted their caretaker's children and they have been taking care of those kids' education and upbringing since then. Jay Bhanushali is known for starring in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath, among others. He has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Superstar Singer. Mahhi Vij featured in shows such as Shubh Kadam and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and also Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were also part of Nach Baliye 5.