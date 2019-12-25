Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Share First Pic Of Baby Daughter Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with daughter Tara. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

It's time for double celebrations at Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's house. Firstly, it is Christmas. Secondly, it is Jay Bhanushali's birthday. On the special occasion, the parents decided to share the first picture of their baby daughter Tara on their respective Instagram profiles. It will be difficult to pick what we liked more about the post - the caption on it, or the priceless photograph. Sharing the million-dollar picture on his Instagram profile, Jay wrote: "As promised on my first birthday with Tara Jay Bhanushali, please welcome my teddy bear, my life, my soul and my happiness. Your first breath took ours away. Her little hands stole my heart. Her little feet ran away with it."

Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij shared the same picture of Tara with a different caption and wrote: "Happy birthday Jay Bhanushali. This year I thought of making your birthday even more special. We love you Tara. Mumma wishes you the best year ahead. I couldn't have given you a better gift than our little princess. This day with your little one. Happy birthday love."

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in the year 2010 after dating for several years. The couple had earlier adopted their caretaker's child in 2017 and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing. The couple participated together in Nach Baliye 5 and they even won the show.