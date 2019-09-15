Mahhi Vij's Comment On Jay Bhanushali's 'Daddy Duties' Post Is Priceless

Jay Bhanushali shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

New dad Jay Bhanushali, who welcomed his first baby with television actress Mahhi Vij last month, shared his fatherhood experience on social media by posting a picture of himself with his baby girl and saying, "tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder... Priceless." He also added that he and his wife will announce the name of their little bundle of joy on Monday. However, it is Mahhi Vij's comment on his post, which is making the picture extra special. Sharing the photo, in which the baby can be seen sleeping on Jay's shoulder, the actor wrote: "Getting burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across. Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder... Priceless... Finally tomorrow I and Mahhi Vij are going to reveal her name we have decided."

"Thank you all, for the suggestion we have got a total of 20 thousand names and finally after reading all your messages, tomorrow is the day to give my princess a name," he added. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their first child on August 21.

Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's post, which he also captioned: "Daddy duties... loving it."

Reacting to the picture, Mahhi Vij expressed her thoughts out loud and called Jay the "best father."

A screenshot of Mahhi Vij's comment on Jay's post.

Proud parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij frequently share pictures of their adorable baby on their respective Instagram profiles. On August 27, the actor shared a photo with his daughter and asked his Instafam to suggest names for her starting with T or M. "The feeling of holding your baby can't explain in words... Ready to give her a name so need your help. Suggest us names starting with alphabet T or M," he captioned his post.

After dating for several years, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010. In 2017, they had earlier adopted their caretaker's child and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing.

