Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

Jay Bhanushali shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

Highlights Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi announced their daughter's name They shared videos on their respective Instagram profiles The couple welcomed their baby girl on August 21

Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who welcomed their first child last month, put an end to the anticipation over their newborn baby girl's name with an Instagram announcement. The couple have named their baby girl Tara. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor-host shared a super cute video on his Instagram profile, in which he and his wife can be seen holding their daughter's little hands. In the clip, Jay and Mahhi uncover their hands, revealing little Tara's hands inside. Sharing the video, Jay wrote: "First of all, thank you all, for the blessing and good wishes for my baby... More than 20 thousand comments and finally me and Mahhi Vij have decided her name. So please welcome 'Tara Jay Bhanushali,' star of our eyes and my life. #proudfather." Tara was born on August 21.

Mahhi Vij shared the same video and captioned it in the sweetest way possible: "We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel Tara Jay Bhanushali. Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy."

For those who don't know, Jay and Mahhi had earlier asked their fans on social media to suggest a name for their daughter starting with M or T. It appears that after a long discussion, they have decided to go with Tara.

Previously, new dad Jay Bhanushali posted a really adorable picture with his baby girl and shared his fatherhood experience with his fans: "Getting burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across. Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder... Priceless."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in the year 2010 after dating for several years. In 2017, they adopted their caretaker's children and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing since then. We are now eagerly waiting for Jay and Mahhi to share the first image of baby Tara with their fans on social media.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.