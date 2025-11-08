Mahhi Vij Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalised Due To Viral Infection: "Trying My Best To Recover"

A day ago, Mahhi Vij's PR team shared a picture of her resting in a hospital bed, covered with a thick blanket. Her publicist took to her social media account to confirm the news. The actress then shared a video on her official Instagram account, confirming that she had been admitted after being diagnosed with a viral infection, but was in the able hands of doctors and recovering.

The actress was recently in the news because of divorce rumours involving her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali.

What's Happening

Sharing a video on Instagram from the hospital, Mahhi Vij updated fans and well-wishers that her tests for dengue, malaria, and typhoid had come back negative. However, she had been diagnosed with a viral infection.

She said, "I'm trying my best to recover completely by tomorrow and resume work the day after. I love you all and thank you for your prayers."

On being unable to return to the set for the shoot of Seher Hone Ko Hai, Mahhi continued, "It's my dream project, and I've given it my all. Please keep me in your prayers. Pray that I recover soon and can return to the shoot."

She furthermore added that she was unable to attend to calls and messages as she was resting and focusing on recovering.

About Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali's Divorce

For the uninitiated, rumours of Jay and Mahhi heading for a divorce had taken the Internet by storm. Though there has been no confirmation as of yet, neither Jay nor Mahhi has given any official statement. In fact, defending her relationship, Mahhi recently threatened to sue a social media channel that had confirmed the couple's separation without any solid proof.

Taking to the post's comment section, Mahhi wrote, "Don't post false narratives. I'll take legal action against this."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi got married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years. They have been foster parents to their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij is best known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She has also been part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali was last seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television in 2023.

In A Nutshell

Mahhi Vij took to social media to share an update on her health after being admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. She said she had been diagnosed with a viral infection but was recovering.

ALSO READ | Mahhi Vij Hospitalised Due To High Fever. She Is Stable, Confirms PR Team