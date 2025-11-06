Amid Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours, Mahhi Vij Announces TV Comeback After 9 Years

Television actress Mahhi Vij and her actor-husband Jay Bhanushali have been in the news for their alleged rift in marriage. The couple, who have reportedly been living separately since the beginning of this year, are rumored to have headed for a divorce. While several media reports claimed their separation, Mahhi Vij slammed them as "rumours."

Amid reports, Mahhi Vij has announced her comeback to television after 9 years.

What Mahhi Said About Her New Show

In her latest vlog, Mahhi shared that she started shooting for Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai. She also showed the gift Jay brought for her from his recent trip to Japan.

Mahhi said, "It's the first day, and I am very excited to be shooting again. I feel blessed to have gotten work when I needed it. I wanted to get back on a set. The wait is over, your Nakusha is back."

In the show, Mahhi plays a mother to a teenage daughter. Taking a tour of the set, Mahhi said, "We are going to finish the backlog of the scenes that were left to be shot in Lucknow. Today we will be doing some patchwork. I am already feeling guilty about leaving my kids behind. When I had gotten the show earlier, I had refused it. I wasn't ready to play a teenager's mother. When I wanted to get back on TV, I wasn't getting any offers. I was earning very well through Instagram, but I wanted to act again."

Later, Mahhi revealed that Jay Bhanushali brought her a Christian Dior lipstick from Japan.

What Mahhi Told About Rs 5 Crore Alimony Demand

The actress shared a video on her YouTube channel, asking everyone to stop jumping to conclusions. "Please don't believe any news until I say it myself. Respect our privacy and our children's privacy," she said.

Mahhi Vij did not confirm or deny whether she and Jay have parted ways, but she made one thing clear—the talk about her asking for alimony is untrue. "Those saying I have signed papers—please show me proof. Show me the documents before making such claims," she added.

Mahhi Vij also shared how these constant stories affect their family, especially their kids. "Nowadays, every child has a phone. These kinds of news stories impact them. My son even sent me a report and asked me, 'What's going on, Mama?'" Mahhi revealed.

Mahhi and Jay have been together for over a decade. The couple got married in 2011 and are parents to three children—Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.