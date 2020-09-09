Jay Bhanushali's Wedding Anniversary Post For Mahhi Vij Is As Fun As He Is

Jay Bhanushali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday and Jay made the day more fun by sharing ROFL anniversary posts for the actress. Jay, like always, captioned his posts in the most hilarious ways and we bet his posts will leave you in splits. In his latest Instagram entry, Jay posted a video of himself and Mahhi Vij dancing together and towards the end of the clip, he can be seen pushing the actress hilariously off the screen frame. "10 saal saath rehne ka asar, pagal ho rahe hain. Mahhi, happy anniversary to us," he wrote. In his other anniversary post, he shared a video collage from their wedding album and wished Mahhi like this: "Happy 10th Anniversary to us. Listening to wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website. You understand nothing but still you say...I Agree!"

"10 years, beautiful journey and what a beautiful gift God gave us, Tara. Life is beautiful with Tara in my arms and you next to me...love you, Mahhi. Chalo itni achi baatien karli ab ek boys' trip ki permission to banti hain," he added.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij married in September 2010 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to a daughter named Tara, whom they welcomed in August last year. In 2017, Jay and Mahhi adopted their caretaker's children and they have been taking care of those kids' education and upbringing since then.

Jay Bhanushali is known for starring in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath and others. He has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance (till season 5), Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Superstar Singer.