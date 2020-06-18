Television Actor Jay Bhanushali, Who Is Excited For His 'First Father's Day,' Posted This

Jay Bhanushali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali )

Actor-host Jay Bhanushali, who welcomed his little daughter Tara in August last year, is pretty excited for his "first Father's Day," which falls on June 21 this year. Jay and his wife, actress Mahhi Vij, became parents to Tara on August 21, 2019. The actor is all set to celebrate Father's Day later this month and his excitement spilled onto Instagram with a set of adorable photographs of himself and his daughter. Jay, On Thursday, shared cute pictures of himself and his little munchkin wearing matching headscarves. While Tara looks adorable in a printed white outfit and a pink headscarf, Jay can be seen wearing a t-shirt and a similar headband of a different colour. Tara's expressions and smile in the pictures will definitely melt your heart.

Sharing the photo, Jay Bhanushali wrote: "I am super excited for my first Father's Day. I will wear your hairband today, tomorrow and forever, Tara but I am still 10% of your cuteness. Love you" with hashtags #fatherdaughterlove and #daughtersarethebest. Reacting to her husband's post, Mahhi commented: "Uff, mine."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in the year 2010 after dating for several years. The couple, in 2017, adopted their caretaker's children and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing since then. Jay, every now and then, treats his fans to adorable pictures and videos of Tara on social media. Take a look:

Jay Bhanushali is known for starring in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath and others. He has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance (till season 5), Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Superstar Singer.