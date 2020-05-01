Jay Bhanushali Shares An Adorable Father-Daughter Moment With Baby Tara. See Pic

Jay Bhanushali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ijaybhanushali )

Jay Bhanushali "loves" the way his baby daughter Tara "blushes" when he looks at her with a smile. So adorable! The television star, on Friday, shared a photograph of himself and his little bundle of joy and we just love it. The picture features a happy father-daughter moment. The little munchkin looks adorable in a white outfit. Sharing the photo, "proud father" Jay revealed that he kept looking at the picture for almost 30 minutes before posting it as he couldn't get enough of it. "I am in love the way she gives me looks and the way she blushes when I look at her with a smile... its priceless. I am a proud father and before posting this picture I was looking at it for almost 30 min," Jay wrote.

"You are a very understanding girl. Early in the morning, even if she is up, she waits for us to wake up...she will keep looking at us and wait so that we feed her," he added.

Jay believes that while Tara has got her "cuteness quality" from her actress mother Mahhi Vij, her "patience and understanding" qualities are a gift from him. "She has taken cuteness quality from her mother Mahhi but patience and understanding, she is on me," wrote Jay and added hashtags such as #fatherdaughterlove #fatherhood #daughtersarethebest and #daughtergoals.

Check out Jay Bhanushali's post here:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in the year 2010 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed Tara in August last year. In 2017, they adopted their caretaker's children and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing since then.