Jay Bhanushali's Birthday Post For 'Perfect' Wife Mahhi Vij Is Love, Actually

Actor Jay Bhanushali greeted his wife Mahhi Vij on her birthday in the sweetest way possible on social media. Jay posted a loved-up photo of himself and the actress along with an equally adorable caption that read: "Love comes by not finding the perfect person but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly... my perfect lovely wife Mahhi Vij. #happybirthday." In the photo, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. Jay looks dashing in a black and white attire while Mahhi can be seen wearing a peach saree. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in the year 2010 after dating for several years.

Check out Jay Bhanushali's birthday post for Mahhi here:

Earlier in the day, Jay Bhanushali wished Mahhi by sharing a super cute video of the actress cutting her birthday cake with little daughter Tara. Jay and Mahhi became parents to Tara on August 21, 2019. "Happy Birthday Mahhi. May all your dreams come true. I love you mere bache ki maa meri zindagi... lots of hugs and kisses," he wrote in the caption.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, in 2017, adopted their caretaker's children and have been taking care of the kids' education and upbringing since then.

Jay Bhanushali is known for starring in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath and others. He has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance (till season 5), Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Superstar Singer.

Mahhi Vij is best-known for playing the role of Nakusha in TV show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She has also featured in television series like Shubh Kadam, Bairi Piya and Teri Meri Love Stories.