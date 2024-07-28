Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is Not Petrified Of Trolls: "My Silence Is Not Out Of Fear"

Filmmaker and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's dad Mahesh BHatt recently reacted to his indifference to online trolling. In an interview with Zoom TV, the Sadak director said that he is not scared of trolls. On being asked about the reason behind his silence over social media hate on him, the veteran said, “There is a line by Lord Krishna, ‘Inaction is action.' When I chose not to act, that was action. So, the trolls out there or my adversaries knew that I came from strength, did not come from cowardice. I was not a petrified man. I just chose not to be sucked into a manufactured narrative."

He added, "I have nothing to protect. What is there to protect? My children will take care of themselves like I took care of myself. And if there is a need, I am a firewall. You have to get to me first. So, my silence is out of choice, not some kind of fear of consequences. The virtual world seems to become more valuable than the real world. I don't subscribe to that. I think the real relationship is to cry openly in front of the camera, and that is living life there at the arena.”

Mahesh Bhatt has directed hit films like movies like Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Daddy, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke. He also received critical acclaim for Zakhm.

The filmmaker also produced commercial hits such as Raaz, Murder, Zeher, Kalyug, Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Jannat, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Aashiqui 2. The filmmaker's last film as a producer was Varun Mitra-Rhea Chakraborty-starrer Jalebi.