ICYDK: Baby Raha Resembles Aunt Pooja Bhatt, Per Grandfather Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, February 24. On the special day, Pooja received a heartwarming note from her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The 75-year-old, in the letter, spoke about the resemblance between Pooja and his granddaughter Raha (daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor). Now, Pooja has shared the note on Instagram along with a picture of herself with Mahesh Bhatt. An excerpt of the note read, “I often find myself marveling at your [Pooja] resemblance to our darling Raha-both brimming with innocence and an insatiable thirst for life.”

Mahesh Bhatt also said, “Pooja, I tread softly through the dimly lit corridors of Ganatra Maternity Hospital, the sunlight casting a surreal glow. As I approach the glass door, my eyes fix on you, nestled in a crib beside another infant. In that moment, I'm struck by your chubby cheeks, flushed with anger – a tiny rebel protesting your abrupt departure from the realm of divinity into this harsh reality. Since then, you've journeyed through life, stumbling,rising and ultimately finding your footing in a way only you could. Each season of your life has sculpted you into the person you are today,yet the river of existence flows endlessly.”

“Happy birthday, my dear child. As you navigate the depths of life's ocean, it will both enchant and bewilder you. Your task is to seek your truth relentlessly, yet never fully grasp it. For the day you do, you cease to truly live. I'm grateful you continue to search, for in that pursuit lies the essence of being alive. With all my love, Papa,” Mahesh Bhatt added.

Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's children from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt (Loraine Bright).

Mahesh Bhatt then married Soni Razdan in 1986. They are parents to Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt has appeared in many Bollywood films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Pehla Nasha, Border, and Sanam Teri Kasam.