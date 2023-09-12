Soni Razdan And Mahesh Bhatt's 'Movie Date After Ages' - They Watched Jawan, Of Course

Picture was posted by Soni Razdan. (Courtesy: sonirazdan)

It's a movie date for Soni Razdan and her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The veteran actress has shared a glimpse of their night out on Instagram Stories. In the selfie, clicked inside a theatre, Mahesh Bhatt is seen dressed up in an all-black ensemble, while Soni Razdan is wearing a black-and-white fit. No points for guessing which film the star couple watched. It was none other than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. How do we know? Soni Razdan added two GIFs to her Instagram post. “Ready Ah?” and “Jawan Main Jawan Tu.” In the caption, she wrote, “Movie date after ages.”

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt have been married since 1986. They are parents to — Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt has two children, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt, from his first marriage to Lorraine Bright.

Before the movie date with her husband Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan enjoyed a night out with her “girls” actress Neena Gupta and entrepreneur Anu Ranjan. Soni Razdan shared a picture-perfect frame on Instagram. The photograph featured Soni Razdan looking gorgeous in a pink ensemble, Anu Ranjan in a classic black fit, and Neena Gupta stealing the show with her brown crochet outfit. “Nights out…After lights out…Is what it's all about. With my girls Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan life wouldn't be as ‘life-ly' without you,” Soni Razdan captioned the post.

Soni Razdan's upcoming projects include Pippa, headlined by Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the film is busy re-writing record books. The opening day collection of Jawan was 19.09% higher than Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Sharing details about the box office collection of day 5, Taran Adarsh said, “300 cr not out today. Unstoppable – unshakeable. Jawan superb hold on a working day (Day 5), after a 4-day extended weekend. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. Hindi. India biz.”