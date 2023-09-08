Just Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan And Anu Ranjan Giving Us Friendship Goals

Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Actress Soni Razdan's shout out to her “girls”, Neena Gupta and entrepreneur Anu Ranjan, is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today. Soni Razdan has shared a picture-perfect frame from the trio's night-out, and we totally love it. The photograph features Soni Razdan looking gorgeous in a pink ensemble, while Anu Ranjan sticks to the classic all-black avatar. Sitting right in the centre is Neena Gupta in a brown crochet outfit. In the caption, Soni Razdan wrote, “Nights out…After lights out…Is what it's all about. With my girls Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan life wouldn't be as ‘life-ly' without you.” Reacting to the post, Anu Ranjan dropped three hearts “one for each.” Actress Rochelle Rao commented: “Love this! You ladies are goals.”

Anu Ranjan also shared the same photograph with a caption, “Love and Pizza [blue heart].”

Now, take a look at the moment when Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan met the iconic Zeenat Aman. Soni Razdan shared a glamorous photograph of the meet-up and we can't take our eyes off them. “Thank you Nkhan Amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much needed catch up,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Soni Razdan is known for films like Raazi, Saaransh, Nazar, Daddy among others. Soni Razdan is married to Mahesh Bhatt and has two daughters, actress Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt. The actress will be next seen in Pippa, headlined by Ishaan Khatter.

Veteran star Neena Gupta continues to mesmerise us with her acting. She was last seen in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Her upcoming projects include Metro In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi. Neena Gupta also has Panchayat 3 lined up. The actress tied the knot with chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. She has a daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with legendary cricketer Vivian Richards.

Anu Ranjan is the wife of producer Shashi Ranjan. They have two daughters — Anushka and Akansha Ranjan.