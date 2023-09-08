Mahesh Babu's Roaring Shout Out To Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Performance: 'He's On Fire Here'

A throwback of Mahesh Babu and SRK. (courtesy: urstrulyMahesh)

Mahesh Babu gave a loud shout out to Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He wrote on X (earlier called Twitter), "Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends." Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu had cheered for the film and SRK had replied to his tweet.

See Mahesh Babu's post here:

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched... He's on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records...... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

Just a day before its release, Mahesh Babu had cheered for the film. He wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's time for Jawan! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family." Of course SRK replied to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, "Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

See SRK and Mahesh Babu's social media exchange here:

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"