Lights, Camera, Surprise: What Happened When Atlee Sneaked Into A Jawan Show

Atlee in a still from the video. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres on Thursday, amid much pomp and fervour. The Atlee-directorial also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (in an extended cameo). Now, to witness fans' overwhelming reaction to the blockbuster release, Atlee surprised the audience at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema. He graced the evening show of Jawan. A fan page, dedicated to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shared videos of the filmmaker from inside the theatre on X (formerly Twitter). Atlee thanked fans for all their love and support. “Director Atlee graces the evening show at Gaiety Cinema, Mumbai, to witness the fans' overwhelming reaction to the blockbuster extravaganza, Jawan,” read the text attached to the post.

Atlee also met fans at a theatre in Chennai. The director, along with his wife Priya Mohan, shared a photograph on Instagram as they were headed for the “first show of Jawan.” The duo was decked up in denims and white customised T-shirts with Jawan written on them. The post was captioned, “On the way to the first show of Jawan.”

The official handle of Rohini theatre, Rohini SilverScreens, shared a series of photographs of Atlee and wife Priya enjoying the screening of Jawan. They were accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan also marks Anirudh's debut as a solo composer in Bollywood. Sharing the pictures on X, Rohini SilverScreens wrote, “The makers of Jawan at #FansFortRohini to celebrate #JawanFDFS with fans.”

Watch Atlee with fans at Rohini theatre:

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to good reviews from both fans and critics alike. In his review, NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jawan 3.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “Jawan brings together the best of two worlds in a manner that borders on the delightfully frenzied and consistently captivating. Shah Rukh Khan, coming off the box-office record-smashing Pathaan, makes the most of a screenplay that has things to say and the wherewithal to making its pertinent points without losing its focus on the primary purpose of providing unalloyed entertainment.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.