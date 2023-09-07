Jawan Celeb Review: 'Shah Rukh Khan Has Knocked It Out Of The Park' - Ridhi Dogra's Verdict

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iridhidogra)

As Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday, actress Ridhi Dogra, who plays a pivotal role in it, reviewed the film on X (previously known as Twitter). Sharing her thoughts on the film, the Asur actor wrote, "I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan. All I want to say at this point is You're all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience! And Shah Rukh Khan has knocked it out of the PARK. The Park is a Dot! JUST Watch."

Read Ridhi's review of Jawan below:

I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan 🙌🧿♥️



All I want to say at this point is You're all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience!!!! And @iamsrk has knocked it out of the PARK. In fact the Park is a Dot!



JUST Watch 🤞🧿😇 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 6, 2023

Prior to the film's release, Ridhi also shared a heartfelt note for her director Atlee. Sharing a selfie with him on her social media, Ridhi wrote, "I am truly blessed to have experienced your genius on set, your power of belief at work and love for cinema what I saw the film. Cannot wait for the world to see Jawan."

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to good reviews by fans and critics alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jawan, wrote, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."

Coming back to Ridhi Dogra, she has been featured in several TV shows, including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman.