Mahesh Babu's Birthday Wish For Son Gautham Is Everything. See His Post

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a million-dollar post on his son Gautham's 14th birthday on Monday. The actor shared a throwback picture from when Gautham was an infant. He also posted a relatively recent picture, in which he can be seen happily posing with Gautham. In his greeting for Gautham, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Happy 14 my son. Proud that you're growing into a fine young man. From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey. Wishing you the best birthday ever." Mahesh Babu signed off the post saying, "Love you."

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar posted pictures from Gautham's birthday celebrations. She wrote: "Lockdown birthday. Private celebrations with his few but best friends and family. Happy birthday my sweet son. Many blessings always."

For her brother, Sitara posted a super cute post and wrote: "Another one of those special days. Wishing you a very happy birthday Annaya. My partner-in-crime but always the one to be caught first. Thank you for being the best brother. I love you so much!! Here's a big birthday hug for you." Check out the post here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in the year 2005. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (14) and an 8-year-old daughter named Sitara. The actor was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.