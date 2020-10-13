Mahesh Babu's Birthday Post For Ramesh Babu Is The Brother Of All Throwbacks

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu posted the best set of pictures to wish his brother Ramesh Babu on his birthday. The actor posted a set of throwback pictures from his childhood days and he added an equally cute caption to it. Ramesh Babu, also an actor, has produced films such as Arjun and Athidhi, both the films featured Mahesh Babu in the leading roles. Mahesh Babu captioned his post: "Here's wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday. Can easily say a part of my learning came from him... discipline, dedication and passion is what he selflessly passed on to me. Wishing you great health and much happiness always."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared the same post and added a new caption to it. "Annaya (as I fondly call him) is truly a special part of our family... A strong and powerful personality but gentle and loving at the same time with me. That's how I've always known him. Wishing you the happiest birthday Annaya. Always stay the way you are. Sending you many blessings on your special day," she wrote.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in the year 2005. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (14) and an 8-year-old daughter named Sitara. The actor was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.