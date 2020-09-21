Trending: Mahesh Babu's Loved Up Pic With Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata shared the photo on Monday morning

The picture was clicked by the couple's daughter Sitara

Namrata accompanied her post with a note about love

South star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy their latest loved up picture. Namrata, in her latest Instagram entry, posted a photo of herself and the actor, clicked by their daughter Sitara, and wrote a heart-warming note about love. The photograph features Mahesh Babu holding Namrata in his arms while looking at the camera. "The more I think, the more I'm convinced the root cause of our being, is governed by love. Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives... kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love. Love is the truest and the highest form of being evolved! This is my perception! So, be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other! We have one live to live and one life to give. This one is with my true happiness! Pic courtesy - Sitara," read the captioned of Namrata's post.

Check out the viral photo here:

Namrata Shirodkar frequently shares throwback pictures of Mahesh Babu and their kids Sitara and Gautham on her Instagram profile and we love her for that. On her son's birthday, she posted rare photos of herself, the actor and Gautham from the time when he was a baby. She wrote: "Gautam's entry into this world made our lives change forever. He brought us happiness and more love in our 'first time parents' lives."

Meanwhile, check out some more throwback photos of Mahesh Babu and his family:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and Sitara was born in 2012.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.

Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.