Mahesh Babu's Sister Priyadarshini Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband Sudheer Babu And Fam. See Pics

South star Mahesh Babu's sister Priyadarshini celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and pictures from the celebrations are going viral on social media. Photos from the birthday party were shared by Priyadarshini's husband, actor Sudheer Babu, on his social media profile. Mahesh Babu, 45, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their family gathered together to make the day extra special for Priyadarshini on Wednesday. The photos also feature Mahesh Babu and Priyadarshini's father, veteran actor Krishna. In one of the images, Priyadarshini can be seen cutting her birthday cake while in other, the whole family can be seen dining together.

Sharing the photos, Sudheer Babu wrote: "It's that date ... love of my life was born. Happy Birthday Priya." Namrata Shirodkar reshared the photo with this birthday note for Priyadarshini: "Happy birthday to our youngest rockstar of our family! Our sweetest little bullikaan enters the big league. We love you as much and always! Stay blessed. Welcome to the 40s."

Check out the trending pictures from Priyadarshini's birthday celebrations here:

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. It was the actor's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder.

Sudheer Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the action film V, in which he shared the screen space with Nani. He has worked in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Prema Katha Chitram, Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, Shamanthakamani, Sammohanam and Nannu Dochukunduvate.