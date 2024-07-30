Mahesh Babu's Shout Out To Dhanush On <i>Raayan</i> Performance: "A Must Watch"

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Tuesday congratulated Tamil star Dhanush on his "brilliant" acting and direction in the latest release Raayan. Also written by Dhanush, the crime thriller opened to a positive response upon its Friday release and is nearing the Rs 50 crore-mark in earnings, as per the estimates by box office tracking website Sacnilk.

Mahesh Babu shared a brief note on microblogging site X, praising the cast and crew of Raayan, including music composer AR Rahman.

"#Raayan.... Stellar act by @dhanushkraja... brilliantly directed and performed.Outstanding performances by @iam_SJSuryah,@prakashraaj,@sundeepkishan, and the entire cast.

"An electrifying score by the maestro @arrahman. A must-watch. Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures @officialdushara @varusarath5 @kalidas700 @Aparnabala2 @selvaraghavan," he wrote.

Dhanush expressed gratitude to the Telugu actor for his kind words.

"Thank you @urstrulyMahesh gaaru. It takes a heart. My team is thrilled," he replied.

On Monday, Dhanush thanked fans for their response to Raayan, which he said was the best birthday gift ever.

The film, also starring S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali, hit the screens on June 26, two days before the National Award winning-actor's 41st birthday.

"My sincere thanks to the audience, film fraternity, friends, press and media and my pillars of support- my fans for showering me with all your blessings. This is the best blockbuster birthday gift ever. Om Namashivaaya!" Dhanush had written in the X post.

Raayan also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Dhanush will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran's Ilaiyaraaja, based on the life of the titular legendary music composer.

